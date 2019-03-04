Koffee With Karan 6: Kareena Kapoor defeats Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn takes home an Audi

Koffee With Karan ended its sixth season on a high note with host Karan Johar giving away awards to the celebs who featured on the season, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn. Karan invited a jury to hand out the special awards to the best ‘performers’ of the season.

The episode kicked off with an introduction from comedian Vir Das. He pulled no punches as he called Koffee the “gynaecologists of Bollywood”, releasing star babies after babies to the world on a weekly basis. Vir joked about the set design and how it had so much pink that Taapsee Pannu tried to act in it.

Vir explained that the reason Koffee With Karan begins with K is not because it is hosted by Karan but because no one in Bollywood really knows how to spell. “They tried checking with the one graduate but Sara Ali Khan was busy that day,” he said.

Karan then handed Vir a big Koffee Hamper for his efforts, something that the comedian had said Karan doles out to already-rich celebrities. But as soon as Vir got his hamper, he started praising the show.

Karan then invited the rest of the jury for the night on to the show -- actor Kirron Kher, reality show judge Malaika Arora and comedian Mallika Dua, along with Vir.

While everyone had a great time picking up winners in different categories, no one enjoyed themselves more than Kirron. In her classic Punjabi accent, she made fun of Karan’s outfit choices and told Malaika to cover up. She even shushed Vir for speaking out of turn and cribbed when she wasn’t asked for her opinion.

The first award for the night was the Best Debut Male. Nominees in the category included Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Ayushmann Khuranna. The jury decided to give the award to Diljit for his sweet and hilarious debut. Mallika said she loved how Diljit said ‘Leh’ to everything and though he is a shy person, he was very delightful in his appearance on the show. As Karan called him up to congratulate him, Kirron pulled his leg and asked him if he had parked the car in the farm field or elsewhere, referring to a bit from the earlier episode in which Diljit accepted making out in a car or a khet (field).

Next up, was the award for Best Debut Female. The nominees included Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The jury was confused between Bhumi and Sara but decided to go with the latter for her intelligent and elegant appearance on the show. Sara thanked everyone in the jury for the award and Karan for inviting her to the show.

The next award was for Best Dressed Male and the nominees were Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. While everyone else wanted to pick Vicky Kaushal, Vir chose Ranveer for pulling off a whacky outfit. However, the award finally went to Vicky.

The nominees in the Best Dressed Female category were Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Vir chose Deepika for her elegant and understated white dress, Malaika picked Kareena for looking edible in her red dress and even Kirron thought she looked gorgeous in her ruby outfit. Mallika thought Alia brought a cuteness to her sequined dress with large stars on it. The award finally went to Kareena.

Then was the moment to decide the Best Line of the season for the coveted Audi car. The award unanimously went to Ajay Devgn. During his appearance on the show with wife Kajol, Ajay Devgn had said that he used to believe every Karan production that began with a K will be a hit till he worked in the flop, Kaal. Karan said he too stopped believing in superstition after that episode and stated going by talent only. In a separate clip, Ajay was shown being handed his car and driving it away.

Next up was the Lifetime Achievement award, which already had a winner in Priyanka Chopra. Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Shahid, she is the only actor to appear in the show’s all six seasons. Kirron commender her for ‘going out there on her own and achieving so much in life.’

The next category was Best Performance Female and the nominees were Kajol, Kareena, Priyanka, Alia and Sara. Kajol was crowned the winner for her grounded attitude and for putting her money in FDs rather than spending it on lavish accessories. Kirron also agreed that a bag needs to have a zipper in the front and the back, just like Kajol had said.

For Best Performance Male award, the nominees were Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. Kirron voted for Arjun for speaking about his father Boney Kapoor in a touching moment. Malaika also voted for him and his ‘human side’. “My vote is for Arjun this way or that way,” she said. Karan implied that her decision could be biased. However, due to majority votes, Ranveer won the award.

Kirron then took Malaika’s case and scolded her for exposing her legs even when it is so cold. “Malaika jo tu thoda cover karke baith jayegi toh tereko thand kamm lagegi. Do do minute me ek taang bahar karke baith jaati hai. Yeh isko upar karle na jo itni badi dum latkai hui hai (Malaika if you would cover yourself, you would feel less cold. You keep exposing a leg every two minutes. Cover yourself with this tail you have got hanging),” she said. She then asked the crew to get her a blanket when Malaika said her toes had indeed gone numb.

Then the final two awards were handed out. Ranveer and Akshay won the Moment of the Season award while Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah won the Best Episode Award. When Ranveer didn’t pick up his phone, Kirron quipped how it’s foolish to expect him to pick up his phone on a Sunday afternoon considering he is married to Deepika. Vir said he too wouldn’t have picked it up if he was married to Deepika.

The show ended with a big thanks to the jury and Karan promised to be back with a seventh season soon.

