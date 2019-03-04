Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor shoot together after Tamasha and their photos are trending

They may have gone their own ways but Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor continue to create magic onscreen, even if it is for a few seconds. According to a report in DNA, the former couple has shot for a new coffee commercial, stills of which are now online. The publication shared a few stills featuring Ranbir and Deepika, which soon went viral.

In one of the pictures, Ranbir and Deepika are seated on a sofa and are seen sipping coffee. While Deepika is wearing a dull brown dress, Ranbir is casually dressed in a dull blue T-shirt and a pair of jeans. In another picture, they look into each other’s eyes and it is hard not to notice the warmth they share.

Deepika and Ranbir have earlier worked together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha and Bachna Ae Haseeno. After their break-up, Deepika went on to date Ranveer Singh and later married him while Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both remain busy -- while Deepika is getting back to work with Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, Ranbir has Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious Brahmastra and Yashraj Films’ Shamshera in his kitty.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal; this will be her first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Incidentally, Chhapaak is also Deepika’s first production. She was reportedly so moved on hearing the story that she decided to produce it as well. In Chhapaak, she will star opposite Vikrant Massey of A Death In The Gunj fame.

Ranbir’s Brahmastra, meanwhile, has been progressing steadily having completed long shooting schedules in Israel and Bulgaria. It boasts of a huge cast including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna apart Ranbir.

The Sanju actor has been maintaining a low profile for a while reportedly because of his father, actor Rishi Kapoor’s ongoing treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness. The veteran actor left for the US in September last year and has been based there since. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, also accompanied him.

