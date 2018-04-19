Mijwan 2018:Stage is set for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. See photos

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will be the showstoppers for Walk of Mijwan 2018. The two stars, who have worked together in multiple films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tamasha, also collaborated for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fashion show in 2014. This year marks the ninth edition of the walk for Manish’s label.

The designer had earlier told IANS, “It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on April 19 at JW Marriott. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika’s health allows them to walk for my show. We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for.”

See | Photos from Walk of Mijwan

The leading light of #TheWalkOfMijwan! @AzmiShabana looks pretty as ever in this picture for the #Mijwan2018. pic.twitter.com/2PWznmrppJ — MijwanWelfareSociety (@MWSYouth) April 19, 2018

The show itself was initially supposed to be held on April 9, however, it was postponed to April 19 as both Deepika and Ranbir had fallen ill. The rehearsal pictures and videos feature Ranbir Kapoor walking the ramp. Manish has also been sharing pictures from fittings and rehearsals on his official Instagram handle. Celebrities present at the show include Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Poonam Dhillon, Saqib Saleem, Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam.

See | Rehearsal videos and pictures

Speaking about walking for the brand, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We, the young people of India, need to turn our attention towards rural India and focus on empowering the girl child. My sister Riddhima and I were raised as equals and I want every girl and boy to be treated equally. To my young friends, I say ‘Be the Change you wish to see in the world. You can do it and your time starts now’.”

Mijwan Welfare Society was started by actor Shabana Azmi to realise the dream her father Kaifi Azmi’s dreams. Walk of Mijwan is held to showcase the fashion label associated with this welfare society.

Follow @htshowbiz for more