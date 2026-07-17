Congress leader dies at Dehradun school during 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' preparations ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit

"It is a very tragic incident. It was raining, and preparations for the programme were underway when an iron object fell on his body, leading to his death. The Congress party stands with his family and extends its deepest condolences," she was quoted as saying.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Pratima Singh expressed grief over the accident and said the party made every effort to save Mehta, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Congress leader Amar Mehta sustained fatal injuries after an iron cutter fell on his head at the event venue as the preparations were underway for the programme, which is scheduled to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi later in the day, Uttarakhand PCC said, news agency ANI reported. Track live updates on Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike

Congress's student outreach programme 'Chhatron ki Goonj' in Uttarakhand turned tragic after a party leader reportedly died during its preparations at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun on Thursday.

However, the programme will continue as per the schedule, Singh said, adding that lakhs of students had registered for the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme. It focuses on issues affecting students, including alleged examination paper leaks and concerns over the education system.

Also read: ‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

"Amar Mehta was also deeply committed to the cause of students. Rahul Gandhi is coming to interact with the youth, and the enthusiasm among students is very high. The programme will be held with a heavy heart," she was quoted as saying.

Mehta sustained serious injuries when he was supervising preparations beneath the tent and an iron rod from the temporary structure suddenly fell on his head. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana told news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi continues to slam paper leaks Ahead of his visit, Gandhi criticised the Uttarakhand government over the alleged paper leaks in the 2025 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment examinations, alleging that the state's anti-cheating law existed only on paper while examination papers continued to be leaked.

The Congress leader is visiting Dehradun as part of the nationwide "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, which seeks to highlight issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and broader challenges confronting India's education system.

Also read: 'Don't accept resignations': Govt tightens rules for ISRO exits amid mass appeals to quit

Congress is also planning to hold a student outreach programme under the banner of 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) in Bengaluru, though a date hasn't been finalised as yet.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also alleged that the Union BJP government had subjected Karnataka to "deliberate and systematic discrimination" by withholding the state's GST funds and failing to fulfil promises of budgetary support for various Central government schemes, including the alleged non-release of funds announced in the Union Budget.