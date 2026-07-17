‘Shows the govt is heartless’: AISA activists on parallel hunger strike with Sonam Wangchuk ‘at high risk’

There's the hunger that gnaws at the stomach, and then “the hunger for power that people in government have” — that was the contrast Neha Bora offered this week for the fast she and two other student activists have kept up for 20 days and counting at Jantar Mantar, parallel to activist Sonam Wangchuk's fast under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Manish, Neha and Aameen at their hunger strike site at Jantar Mantar. (Photo: Instagram/@neowsibora)

Neha, who is national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA), along with Manish and Aameen who are also fasting, has been seeking Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over recent exam leaks and irregularities.

Doctors have warned their bodies are beginning to fail them, and at least three other comrades from the CPI(ML)-Liberation-affiliated AISA have had to be taken to hospital already. According to the organisation, Aameen is “at risk of hypovolemic shock” due to dehydration; Neha's blood sugar level has dropped to a dangerous 49 mg/dL; and Manish has lost more than 10 per cent of his body weight.

AISA said the three would continue their fast in solidarity with Wangchuk despite the worsening condition. Dr Tilopa, who examined the activists on Thursday, offered a grim assessment of their vitals.

“These three activists are in high risk condition,” the MBBS-MD doctor said in a video posted from the protest site, warning that it could become critical at any point. She flagged the risk of organ failure too: “Neha's condition is particularly bad because her blood sugar is decreasing day by day. We can see muscle wasting in these people. There can be multiple organ failure if the strike is prolonged.”