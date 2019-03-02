Ranveer Singh says he isn’t insecure about Deepika Padukone working with Ranbir Kapoor: No one can love her more

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for showering his wife and actor Deepika Padukone with love. The newlyweds are often seen cuddling in public and are now considered one of the most adored Bollywood couples. On Friday, Ranveer proved once again how wholesome their relationship is and how it has no space for insecurities.

The actor was a guest at the India Today Conclave 2019 where he was asked if he has ever felt insecure about Deepika working with her ex -boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated for several years and have worked together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Actor Ranveer Singh with his wife actor Deepika Padukone. ( IANS )

“Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it’s cool,” he said. He gushed about Deepika some more at the event. “Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement (I made Deepika Padukone my wife, that’s an achievement)! Tere bhai jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai (No one is tough like your brother, a dialogue from Gully Boy)!” he said.

Ranveer said he too would like to work with Ranbir someday. “We have had many opportunities to work together but none of them have worked out. But you never say never. I have a feeling it will happen in the near future. Hopefully, I would like it to happen sooner rather than later. And I know he wants to collaborate too. So let’s hope it happens. I think it will be quite epic,” he said.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November. Their wedding was a very private affair and was attended only by their closest family members and friends. The couple did throw multiple receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore for their industry friends after the wedding.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 12:59 IST