Ranveer Singh on Abhinandan Varthaman’s return: Rejoice, but don’t forget Pulwama

Actor Ranveer Singh has said that the return of captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India, after two days in Pakistan, is a moment to rejoice. But he urged the public not to forget the Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Ranveer said that his latest film, Gully Boy was released on the same day as the attack, on February 14. “Gully Boy had come out on the same day as the Pulwama attack. The response to Gully Boy was staggering and overwhelming. I should have been on top of the world. But I was actually down in the dumps. I was disillusioned. I was frustrated and angry,” he said.

Ranveer noted that he was disturbed by the videos of the pilot that were circulated on social media, which showed him identifying himself, blindfolded and bloodied, while being questioned by authorities. “We are rejoicing today. I am very happy, I am elated. I was quite disturbed seeing the imagery that came out. I have been disturbed for a while actually,” he said.

Abhinandan has been released by Pakistan as a “gesture of peace” through the Wagah-Attari joint check-post on Friday, two days after he was captured across the Line of Control after shooting down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Thursday that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be freed on Friday after New Delhi sought his unconditional, immediate and unharmed release signalling a de-escalation in the spiralling tension with New Delhi.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was brought by Pakistani authorities from Rawalpindi to Lahore and handed over first to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under rules of the Geneva Convention before being brought to the check post to return home.

Ranveer continued, “You don’t know what to do with your feelings as a lay man. My way of acting out is to just feed myself vociferously with news. I want to get more and more information. It’s been a funky time. Today is a good day, but let’s not forget what happened very recently. ”

Welcome home Abhinandan! आपकी वीरता सर आँखों पर! Inspiration to our whole nation . Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2019

The actor tweeted earlier in the day, “Welcome home Abhinandan! Inspiration to our whole nation. Jai Hind.” He hailed the pilot’s bravery at the conclave, saying, “As far as Abhinandan goes, he is a true hero. The way he conducted himself in the face of adversity, the kind of dignity with which he carried himself... He is an inspiration for a whole nation. So proud of him!”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 20:30 IST