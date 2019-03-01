Abhinandan Varthaman release live updates| Creating situation for IAF pilot’s return is our diplomatic victory, says Amit Shah

Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released by Pakistan as a “gesture of peace” through the Wagah-Attari joint check-post on Friday, two days after he was captured across the Line of Control after shooting down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Thursday that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be freed on Friday after New Delhi sought his unconditional, immediate and unharmed release signalling a de-escalation in the spiralling tension with New Delhi.

Wing Commander Abhinandan will be brought by Pakistani authorities from Rawalpindi to Lahore and handed over first to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under rules of the Geneva Convention before being brought to the check post to return home.

11:05 am IST China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan China has cancelled all flights to and from Pakistan and rerouted its international aircraft flying over the Pakistani airspace due to the regional tensions, official media in Beijing reported on Friday, according to news agency PTI. The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with India disrupted major routes between Europe and South East Asia and left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide. Flights from the Middle East that usually overfly Pakistan and the Pakistan-India border will have to re-route over India, Myanmar or central Asia to enter China, civil aviation experts told Global Times.





10:57 am IST Creating situation for IAF pilot's return is our diplomatic victory: Amit Shah "Creating situation for return of pilot Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory, said Amit Shah at a media conclave, reported news agency PTI.





10:47 am IST How to trust Pak PM, he didn't once criticise Pulwama attack: Shah "Pakistan PM should have criticised Pulwama attacks at least once. How can we trust him," said BJP chief Amit Shah at a media conclave. "Opposition resolution post air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan. Track record of our government has been best in dealing with terror since Independence", he further said.





10:15 am IST Security heightened at Attari- Wagah border Punjab Police personnel has been deployed outside Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari in a huge number.





10:05 am IST Crowd gathers at Wagah border to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman People reached Wagah border in Amritsar with drums, garlands and flags to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. People started arriving in Attari, around 30 km from Sikh holy city of Amritsar, since 6 am. Their numbers swelled by 9 am, reported news agency IANS. "We have come here to welcome our country's hero back home. We will give him a grand welcome. He showed a lot of bravery in the air combat and even after being captured by the Pakistanis," Jitender, a resident of Amritsar, who arrived in Attari with his friends, said.





9:50 am IST US again asks Pak to deny safe havens to terrorists The US has reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds as it welcomed Islamabad's decision to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot.





9:45 am IST 'Over in 90 seconds': Officers detail India, Pak air duel along border The dogfight between Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a Russian made MiG-21 and a Pakistan Air Force US made F-16 over the skies of the Nowshera in Rajouri District of Jammu Province on Wednesday lasted just 90 seconds, a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officer said on condition of anonymity. The 90 seconds will perhaps go down in the history of aircraft encounters. In the 90 seconds, the Pakistani fighter fired two US AMRAAM missiles and an aging MiG-21 shot down a fourth generation F-16 fighter — a feat that will go into the history books considering the asymmetry between the two fighters. Soon after, the MiG, piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down.





9:40 am IST Visuals from the Attari-Wagah border





9:35 am IST US welcomes Pak's decision to release captured Indian pilot The US on Thursday welcomed Pakistan's decision to release captured Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, from their custody. "We welcome Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment that Pakistan will release on Friday the Indian pilot held in its custody," a State Department spokesperson told PTI responding to a question on the announcement made by Khan in the Pakistani parliament.





9:30 am IST IAF pilot fought captors, swallowed documents before being captured: Report Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman raised patriotic slogans, fired in the air and stuffed his mouth with documents when he landed on Pakistani soil after ejecting from his fighter jet, says the headman of a village on the other side of the border. The Indian Air Force pilot, who has been the centre of global attention since his capture after a MiG 21 Bison he was flying was shot during an aerial dogfight with Pakistani air force on Wednesday, will be released on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced in Parliament.




