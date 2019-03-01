Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi drops out of OIC meet where Sushma Swaraj is guest of honour

Pakistan minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that he will skip the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Abu Dhabi because India has been invited to the event. “I will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle for having extended invitation as a Guest of Honour to Sushma Swaraj,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in parliament, adding that other officials would attend to represent Pakistan’s interests.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to raise the issue of terror when she represents India for the first time at the meeting of foreign ministers of the OIC in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi today.

Sushma Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session of the meeting i as a guest of honour, and officials have described the invitation to India as a key foreign policy success in efforts to strengthen relations with Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

Islamabad had conveyed its concerns over New Delhi’s participation at the OIC in the wake of the Indian air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp at Balakot on Tuesday. Acting largely due to pressure from Pakistan, OIC had condemned the air strike as an “incursion and aerial violation” and urged both countries to seek peaceful solutions to the crisis through dialogue.

The Indian side, however, is unfazed by this criticism because of the symbolic importance of the invitation from the OIC in the face of opposition from Pakistan, a founding member of the 56-member grouping.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 11:56 IST