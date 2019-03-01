Karan Johar cheekily calls Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ‘rab ne bana di jodi’. See their reaction here

The Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-wedding festivities in Switzerland’s St Moritz have been the talk of the town for the last couple of days. Pictures of many Bollywood celebrities showing up at the bash have been making the rounds on Internet.

In the latest video, we can see Alia and Ranbir smiling embarrassingly as Karan Johar cracks a joke about them being ‘rab ne bana di jodi’. In the said video, Karan, Alia, Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji are standing onstage. As Karan congratulates the soon-to-be married Akash and Shloka, he says: “We have to say that rab ne bana di jodi... and I wasn’t talking about Akash and Shloka...I was talking about Ranbir and Alia because clearly wedding season is on and we are just getting inspirational because you never know when Ranbir... woh kabhi bhi haath se ja sakta hai.”

In another video, Ranbir takes to the mike to congratulate the duo and wishes them a “world of love and a beautiful life together”.

The three-day gala event saw Shah Rukh Khan, Alia, Karan, Ranbir, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Sagarika Ghatge among others as they gathered in the Swiss city, where winterworld-themed carnival had been created for the occasion. International artists like Chainsmokers and Coldplay also performed at the function.

In some videos that were online, Shah Rukh was seen dancing on stage with Akash and Shloka as Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed at the do. In another video that has surfaced online, Aamir was seen dancing to his hit song, Aati Kya Khandala.

Akash and Shloka will tie the knot on March 9 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. A party will be hosted at the same venue on March 10, followed by a reception on March 11.

