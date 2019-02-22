Has Sara Ali Khan moved out of mother Amrita Singh’s home? Here’s the actor’s reply

Sara Ali Khan has been on a high after the release of her films, Kedarnath and Simmba. For the first one, she was appreciated for her acting skills while the latter turned out to be a monster hit. Her many public appearances have her fans hooked as well.

However, recently she was snapped stuffing her belongings, packed into boxes, into a vehicle. It led to many speculating that she has moved out of her mother Amrita Singh’s home and will be setting up her own pad. However, this is not true. Answering media questions at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night, she clarified that she has no such intentions.

She was quoted in Times Now as saying: “It’s a false rumour. I stay with my mother and really happy that way. Inshallah I think I am going to continue chewing her brain for many many years.” On further questioning about her luggage, she said that she took her luggage everywhere.

Not many were convinced though, as some time back, she had shared a picture of hers, with boxes around her, in various stages of unpacking perhaps, and written: “Here’s to new beginnings!”

The Times Now report goes to add that the pictures were a gimmick to grab attention. She is actually part of a new ad campaign.

Meanwhile, Sara continues to sizzle, as she did at the above-mentioned awards function, where she appeared in a bright pink gown with a thigh-high slit.

The actor has been in news for reasons other than her films too. Ever since she revealed on an episode of Koffee With Karan that she wanted to date actor Kartik Aaryan, the subject refuses to die down. From Ranveer Singh trying to fix the two up at another awards function last year to Karan teasing Kartik on his show about the same, the topic is always in discussion.

On the work front, she will reportedly work with Imtiaz Ali but nothing is confirmed yet.

