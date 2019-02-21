Sara Ali Khan stuns in a thigh high slit as she wins big with Vicky Kaushal at Femina Beauty Awards, see pics
Several Bollywood actors including Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Twinkle Khanna, Ankita Lokhande and Taapsee Pannu attended the Femina Beauty Awards held on Wednesday.bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2019 11:22 IST
Hindustan Times
The awards season has begun and the Bollywood celebrities are all geared up to steal the spotlight at the red carpet. A host of actors worked overtime to mark their attendance at the Femina Beauty Awards that coincided with few other award events held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
While most of the actors sizzled in slit gowns and glittery costumes at the red carpet, it was Sara Ali Khan, who stole the show in a pink gown with a thigh-high slit. The Kedarnath and Simmba actor received the Fresh Face of the Year (Female) award.
The event also had Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk the red carpet together as they arrived to receive the Woman of the Year and Man of the Year award, respectively.
Among others who raised the glam factor at the event were Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon who turned up in black designer gowns on the red carpet. Raveena was honoured with the Ageless Beauty Award on stage. Pink actor Kirti Kulhari and also made a daring appearance in a black slit gown.
Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra could not stop laughing as the paparazzi captured her in the glittery green number. Meanwhile, Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu kept it subtle in a white off-shoulder dress. She was awarded with the Style and Substance award at the event.
Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh’s secrets: He takes longer in loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed. Watch
Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal received the Fresh Face of the Year (Male) award at the event.
Drishyam actor Tabu, too, was a delight in a one-shoulder red gown and took home the Creative Icon of the Decade award. Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Hate Story 3 actor Zareen Khan, Race 3 actor Daisy Shah, Begum Jaan actor Gauahar Khan Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande, Surveen Chawla were also present at the event.
Here’s a complete list of winners at Femina Beauty Awards...
Fresh Face of the Year (Female) Award: Sara Ali Khan
Fresh Face of the Year (Male) Award: Vicky Kaushal
Beautiful Couple of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
Man of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh
Woman of the Year Award: Deepika Padukone
Ageless Beauty Award: Raveena Tandon
Creative Icon of the Decade Award: Tabu
Style and Substance Award: Taapsee Pannu
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Feb 21, 2019 10:42 IST