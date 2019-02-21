Sara Ali Khan stuns in a thigh high slit as she wins big with Vicky Kaushal at Femina Beauty Awards, see pics

The awards season has begun and the Bollywood celebrities are all geared up to steal the spotlight at the red carpet. A host of actors worked overtime to mark their attendance at the Femina Beauty Awards that coincided with few other award events held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While most of the actors sizzled in slit gowns and glittery costumes at the red carpet, it was Sara Ali Khan, who stole the show in a pink gown with a thigh-high slit. The Kedarnath and Simmba actor received the Fresh Face of the Year (Female) award.

Sara Ali Khan, Aahana Kumra and Kirti Kulhari at Femina Beauty Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

The event also had Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk the red carpet together as they arrived to receive the Woman of the Year and Man of the Year award, respectively.

Among others who raised the glam factor at the event were Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon who turned up in black designer gowns on the red carpet. Raveena was honoured with the Ageless Beauty Award on stage. Pink actor Kirti Kulhari and also made a daring appearance in a black slit gown.

Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra could not stop laughing as the paparazzi captured her in the glittery green number. Meanwhile, Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu kept it subtle in a white off-shoulder dress. She was awarded with the Style and Substance award at the event.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal received the Fresh Face of the Year (Male) award at the event.

Drishyam actor Tabu, too, was a delight in a one-shoulder red gown and took home the Creative Icon of the Decade award. Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Hate Story 3 actor Zareen Khan, Race 3 actor Daisy Shah, Begum Jaan actor Gauahar Khan Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande, Surveen Chawla were also present at the event.

Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna and Asha Negi at Femina Beauty Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah, Gauahar Khan, Radhika Madan at Femina Beauty Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a complete list of winners at Femina Beauty Awards...

Fresh Face of the Year (Female) Award: Sara Ali Khan

Fresh Face of the Year (Male) Award: Vicky Kaushal

Beautiful Couple of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Man of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh

Woman of the Year Award: Deepika Padukone

Ageless Beauty Award: Raveena Tandon

Creative Icon of the Decade Award: Tabu

Style and Substance Award: Taapsee Pannu

