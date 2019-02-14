Did Sara Ali Khan just give fans a peek inside her new house with this pic of ‘new beginnings’?

Actor Sara Ali Khan has achieved a lot in just a few months since her film debut. The actor made her debut with Kedarnath in December last year and followed it with Simmba, which was one of the biggest hits of 2018. The actor seems to have established herself in Bollywood after the success of the film.

Now, it appears she has moved into her own house. After a picture of her stacking boxes in the back of a car went viral, the actor shared a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen sitting besides the same boxes filled with her belongings. She captioned it, “Here’s to new beginnings.”

Her debut film Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead, received an average response at the box office but got her a lot of praise. Her second film Simmba released in the same month and went on to collect over Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office. Not only this, it also went on to become director Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh’s highest grosser.

Sara also made her Koffee With Karan debut last year and shared the couch with father Saif Ali Khan. Talking to host Karan Johar, the actor had said that she gets her heart from her mother (Amrita Singh) and intellect from her father. Now the rumours suggest that the actor is being considered for the lead role in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next film.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Sara was asked about two roles of her mother’s that she’d want to play. She had expressed her wish to play the characters played by Amrita in the films Betaab and Aaina.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 15:07 IST