Prabhas slapped by an excited fan seconds after they posed for a selfie together, watch video

It has been nearly two years since Baahubali’s release but Prabhas popularity has only soared. The Telugu actor will soon be seen in his next release, Saaho, a film that is already creating quite a buzz. For his many fans, a glimpse of the star is more than enough and if they manage to get a picture clicked with him, the joy is limitless.

That is exactly what happened with a female fan of the actor. In a video clip doing the rounds on the Internet, a young fan can be seen getting all excited on spotting Prabhas. She asked for a photograph with the actor and being a thorough gentleman, Prabhas obliged. After the picture was clicked, in her excitement, she accidentally slapped Prabhas.

The hilarious clip is being shared on Instagram by fans.

Meanwhile, on Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday on March 3, the makers of Saaho released a behind-the-scene video clip called Chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho, which pretty much introduced her look in the film. Amid a great deal of action being shot by the team, towards its final moments, we are introduced to Shraddha’s character as she looks intently at her ‘target’ and later takes aim.

Saaho is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. One of the highlights of the film is said to be its use of VFX. The Chapter 1 of Shades of Saaho was unveiled on Prabhas’ birthday on October 23 last year.

The film has been in production for a long time and features quite a few stars including Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:04 IST