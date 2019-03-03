Shades of Saaho 2 are the perfect birthday gift for Shraddha Kapoor, tease Prabhas in thrilling action scenes

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today and the makers of her upcoming film, Prabhas-starrer Saaho, presented her with the perfect gift. The actor has been missing from the spotlight since long owing to her work commitments. She will now be seen opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas in his Bollywood debut film, Saaho.

The makers of the film released a special behind-the-scenes video titled Chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho, unveiling her look in the film. The actor can be seen aiming at her enemy with a gun in the video that also gives a glimpse of a high-octane action scene involving Prabhas. The much-anticipated film is lined up for an Independance Day release. Dominated by guns and goons, the 1.2 seconds video chronicles the making of the multi-crore action sequences, which are being promoted as one of the most expensive action scenes ever shot in India.

Saaho is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore with excessive use of VFX. The makers of the film had released the first chapter on Prabhas’ birthday on October 23 last year.

Saaho will feature an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. The film is an action thriller and has been shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other places in Europe. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram, the film will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while Amitabh Bhattacharya is writing the songs for the movie.

