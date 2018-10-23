Shades of Saaho is Prabhas’ birthday gift to his fans as he sets aside his Baahubali image. Watch video

On his birthday, Prabhas has a lot to look forward to – after the massive success of Baahubali franchise, he is ready to return with the multilingual Saaho. To mark his 39th birthday, Prabhas shared a behind-the-scenes look at the action thriller which is being made at a phenomenal budget and in three different languages.

Titled Shades of Saaho, the video gave a feel of the stylish thriller that has been shot in India and Abu Dhabi. A special place was reserved for action sequences in the film. “Action director Kenny Bates came to Abu Dhabi for a recce and he loved the location. He wanted to shoot everything live. Almost 90% of whatever that we are going to show on screen is real. He wanted to show the real cars. He wanted the real cars to fly. We crashed around 27 cars and five trucks. We wanted everything real instead of going for CGI as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70% CG and 30% real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot,” Prabhas had said earlier.

In case you were still stuck on Baahubali, consider those ghosts exorcised with Saaho and Prabhas’ stylish look.

Watch Shades of Saaho starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor

However, there is more to his repertoire than just the SS Rajamouli epic. As he turns 39, we bring you five must-watch films of birthday boy Prabhas from his decade-long career.

Chatrapathi

The first collaboration of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas is one of the biggest hits of the actor’s career. Before Baahubali became the biggest blockbuster India has ever seen, Rajamouli presented Prabhas as an angry young man. The actor won over audiences with his raw and unadulterated performance as a vagabond turned gang lord. The film is still remembered even after more than a decade for Prabhas’s intense performance and the awe-inspiring interval block. Apart from being violent, the film explored the beautiful relationship between the mother and her son.

Billa

Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic Don got a new spin in this film. A slick and most stylish film, it paired Prabhas with Anushka Shetty, his rumoured girlfriend, for the first time in the film. The pair since then has worked together many times. Billa is celebrated even today for its overall presentation, even though it was a remake.

Darling

This romantic drama had Prabhas as a carefree young man. He is being pressurized to marry a don’s daughter. To get out of the fix, he claims he has met his childhood sweetheart again and a comedy of errors follows. Prabhas got to show his comic timings in the film.

Mr Perfect

A heartwarming family drama, this film is about mending relationships and keeping your family together. Unlike most of his films where we get high dose of action and violence, Mr Perfect came as a whiff of fresh air and worked wonders at the box-office.

Mirchi

While critics even today debate about the amount of violence that was shown in Mirchi, this action-drama from Koratala Siva was about the value of a life. Prabhas plays a man who returns to his town to reform his girlfriend’s goon-like family. In the process, it is revealed that Prabhas’s character has a dark past himself. Even before they played Baahubali and Kattappa, Prabhas and Sathyaraj were seen as a father-son in this revenge-based drama.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 11:28 IST