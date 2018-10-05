Prabhas’ clean-shaven look from new movie in Italy has fans swooning. See pics

Prabhas became a national heartthrob after his role in the Baahubali series. Now the actor’s fans can’t help but swoon over every picture that surfaces on social media from the sets of his upcoming films or with fans. Recently, one such fan page of the actor shared a picture in which Prabhas sports a clean-shaven look.

The actor is currently shooting for his untitled project with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is expected to be a romantic drama and Pooja Hegde will be playing the lead role in this film. Prabhas sported a rugged look for his upcoming trilingual spy thriller Saaho, for which he shot extensively in Abu Dhabi. The different look has surprised the fans and has been well received.

One fan commented, “Total love....he can look divine in any look... Nobody can transform like him.”

Prabhas’ Saaho deals with a substantial amount of visual effects and so the release is said to be delayed. The untitled project will now be released earlier before Saaho.

Currently, the actor is working on both Saaho and the untitled project side by side. The schedule for Saaho is taking place at Hyderabad with Shraddha Kapoor.

