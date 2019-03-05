Jonas Brothers to star in new Amazon Prime documentary. Can we expect Priyanka Chopra’s presence?

A behind the scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway at Amazon Prime Video, band members Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas said in a video Tuesday.

The film will follow Sucker, the band's first new music release in nearly six years. The comeback of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas involves more than just a new single, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke has described the film as a "personal, behind the scenes look" at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour, and promises to give fans an intimate look into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

We go together, better than birds of a feather, you and me and @nickjonas and @joejonas and @kevinjonas….sorry got carried away with news that we’re teaming up with the #JonasBrothers on an exclusive documentary. Follow us for more details. pic.twitter.com/sgPtYDBQqs — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 4, 2019

"Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," said the Jonas Brothers, who are partnering with Amazon Studios, Philymack and Federal Films (a division of Republic Records) for the project.

"In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world," the Jonas Brothers said.

Added Salke: "Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour. Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend ‘tea party of the century’ with Sophie Turner in new Sucker BTS video

The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013 after cancelling their tour due to a "deep, creative rift" among the members. At the time, Nick, who is now married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, had told People of the breakup: "It's really hard to say 'forever.'"

A premiere date for the documentary will be announced at a later date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 14:08 IST