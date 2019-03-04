Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend ‘tea party of the century’ with Sophie Turner in new Sucker BTS video

Priyanka Chopra is seen enjoying a mock Alice in Wonderland-style tea party in a new behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the recent Jonas Brothers video, Sucker. Joe Jonas shared the video on his Instagram on Sunday.

The video shows the group - including Joe’s fiance Sophie Turner - sitting around a table, dressed in elaborate Victorian attire. “Hello everyone, we’re at the tea party obviously,” Joe says to the camera in the video, before making a humming sound. “Tea party of the century,” Priyanka says in an English accent. “What’s with the sound?” Priyanka can be heard asking in the background towards the end of the video.

Sucker marks the first reunion of the Jonas Brothers since they disbanded in 2013. Joe and Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, have since transitioned into successful solo careers. The video also features Sophie, and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle.

Several other behind-the-scenes pictures and videos have already been shared online by Nick and Priyanka.

The band intends to continue the reunion with more new songs. “We’ve got a lot of songs that are recorded,” Joe told People. “When we figured out what the sound was going to be like — balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound, and Kevin bringing so much heart into it — has been really incredible. It was just really important to blend the three. We have 30-40 songs that we are excited to release, so I think in the next few months you’re going to hear more.”

As far as the movies are concerned, Priyanka was most recently seen in a supporting role in the Netflix romantic comedy, Isn’t It Romantic. Nick will reprise his role in the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

