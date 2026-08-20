Do not buy an iPad in 2026 until you see what Android tablets offer
Thinking about buying an iPad in 2026? Here are five reasons Android tablets could offer better value, flexibility and features for your daily needs.
Our Picks
Best overall
With stylus
Value for money
Large display
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallApple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — BlueView Details
₹61,900
With stylusSamsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone GrayView Details
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₹10,317x 6 months₹61,900
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Value for moneyXIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite GreyView Details
Large displayHP Omnipad 12 with Detachable Keyboard, Touchscreen, 12''/30.38cm, 2K, 400 nits, 90Hz, 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS, WiFi 6E, DTS Quad Speakers, Upto 18 Hours Battery, Silver, Lightweight TabletView Details
₹48,990
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky BlueView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Buying an iPad in 2026 is becoming a tougher decision, especially at current street prices. I have been watching iPad prices on Amazon and noticed that some models are going out of stock, while some sellers appear to be increasing prices as availability gets tighter. The 11-inch iPad, which I have seen selling below ₹40,000 during various Amazon sales, is currently going for around ₹61,000 in some listings. At that price, the value proposition changes completely.
There is another problem. Rising RAM and storage costs are pushing up prices across the consumer electronics industry, and tablets are already feeling the impact. Apple has also revised iPad prices in India, while other tablet makers have increased prices amid the memory crunch. So, before spending heavily on an iPad, I would look at Android tablets that offer larger displays, more RAM, expandable storage, bundled accessories and greater flexibility for considerably less money.
BEST OVERALL
1. Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
The Apple iPad 11 combines the A16 chip with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, making it suitable for everyday entertainment, study and productivity. This 256GB Wi-Fi model includes 12MP front and rear cameras, Touch ID and support for Apple Pencil. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while Wi-Fi 6 provides reliable connectivity. Its strong performance and long battery life make it a versatile tablet for users who want the simplicity of iPadOS without moving to the more expensive iPad Air range.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
A16 chip delivers smooth everyday performance.
Lightweight design is easy to carry.
Reason to avoid
Display is limited to 60Hz.
Apple Pencil Pro is not supported.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers generally praise the iPad for its smooth performance, excellent build quality and display. Some feel the 60Hz screen and limited accessory compatibility hold it back from being premium.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose this iPad for reliable performance, long software support, strong app selection and a lightweight design. It suits students, professionals and casual users seeking a dependable tablet.
WITH STYLUS
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
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The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a premium Android tablet featuring a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The included S Pen adds value for note-taking, drawing and productivity, while Galaxy AI brings additional software features. Its slim metal construction, 10,090mAh battery and microSD support make it suitable for demanding users. The vibrant display and quad-speaker setup also make this tablet particularly appealing for watching films, gaming and other multimedia activities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
S Pen is included in the box.
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing can be difficult to justify.
No headphone jack is available.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers strongly praise the stunning AMOLED display, smooth performance, S Pen and battery life. Many also appreciate its premium build and productivity capabilities, although its price is frequently noted.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if you want a premium Android tablet for productivity and entertainment. The AMOLED display, S Pen, powerful hardware and Galaxy AI features make it highly versatile.
VALUE FOR MONEY
3. XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey
Xiaomi Pad 8 is a performance-focused Android tablet featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K display supports a high refresh rate and Dolby Vision, making it suitable for streaming and gaming. The slim metal body weighs under 500 grams, while the 9,200mAh battery supports 45W charging. Wi-Fi 7 and HyperAI further strengthen its connectivity and productivity credentials, making it a capable tablet for demanding users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful processor handles demanding tasks well.
Sharp, smooth display suits entertainment and work.
Reason to avoid
Charging could be faster.
Display glare can be noticeable outdoors.
What are buyers saying?
Reviews praise the tablet's premium design, sharp display, powerful performance and long battery life. Heavy multitasking feels smooth, although display glare and charging speed are recurring criticisms.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose the Xiaomi Pad 8 if performance matters. Its flagship-class chipset, high-resolution display, generous memory and slim design make it suitable for gaming, work, streaming and creative tasks.
LARGE DISPLAY
4. HP Omnipad 12 with Detachable Keyboard, Touchscreen, 12''/30.38cm, 2K, 400 nits, 90Hz, 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS, WiFi 6E, DTS Quad Speakers, Upto 18 Hours Battery, Silver, Lightweight Tablet
The HP OmniPad 12 combines a tablet and laptop-like experience with its detachable keyboard and 12-inch 2K touchscreen. It features 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS storage and a Snapdragon processor, while the 90Hz refresh rate makes navigation feel smooth. Quad speakers with DTS audio support improve entertainment, and the 18-hour claimed battery life suits extended use. At around 600 grams, the tablet remains portable, making it suitable for students, browsing, learning and everyday productivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Detachable keyboard adds laptop-like functionality.
Lightweight design is easy to carry.
Reason to avoid
128GB storage may feel restrictive.
Performance is not designed for heavy workloads.
What are buyers saying?
Early feedback highlights the lightweight design, useful detachable keyboard, large touchscreen and long battery life. It is viewed more as a productivity tablet than a replacement for powerful laptops.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose the OmniPad 12 if you want a tablet that can handle typing, browsing, learning and everyday work. Its keyboard, large display and lightweight body improve versatility.
5. Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky Blue
The Redmi Pad 2 is an affordable tablet designed around a large, sharp display and long battery life. This 6GB RAM and 128GB cellular model features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, alongside a 9,000mAh battery. It supports an optional Redmi Smart Pen, Dolby Atmos and expandable storage. The cellular connection makes it more practical for use away from Wi-Fi, while HyperOS 2 and AI features add modern software functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp display and strong battery life.
Cellular connectivity adds flexibility.
Reason to avoid
Charging is relatively slow.
Performance is aimed at everyday tasks.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers generally like its display, battery life and value. The 6GB cellular variant receives praise for study and casual gaming, while some users recommend choosing higher RAM configurations for heavier use.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it for an affordable large-screen tablet with cellular connectivity, good battery life, expandable storage and stylus support. It works particularly well for students and everyday entertainment.
6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a mid-range tablet with a 10.9-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate and S Pen included in the box. This 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant also supports 5G, microSD expansion and Samsung's AI features. Its 8,000mAh battery is rated for up to 16 hours of video playback, while the 524-gram body keeps it portable. The combination of S Pen support, AI tools and cellular connectivity makes it useful for students and everyday productivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
S Pen is included with the tablet.
5G provides convenient mobile connectivity.
Reason to avoid
TFT display is less premium than AMOLED.
6GB RAM may limit heavier multitasking.
What are buyers saying?
There is limited long-term buyer feedback for this newer model. Early interest centres on the included S Pen, 90Hz display, 5G connectivity and familiar Samsung software experience.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if note-taking and portability matter. The included S Pen, 90Hz screen, 5G connectivity and microSD support make it a practical tablet for students and professionals.
7. OnePlus Pad Go 2, [Smartchoice] | 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, 5G Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage, Shadow Black
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a large-screen Android tablet with a 12.1-inch 2.8K display, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. This 8GB RAM, 256GB storage model also includes 5G connectivity and a large 10,050mAh battery. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra provides smooth everyday performance, while quad speakers improve entertainment. OxygenOS 16 adds useful multitasking features and AI tools. It is a balanced option for streaming, reading, productivity and casual gaming without flagship-level pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 120Hz display supports Dolby Vision.
Large battery delivers strong endurance.
Reason to avoid
Charging is slower than expected.
Gaming performance is limited by the chipset.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers and reviewers praise the sharp display, smooth everyday performance, loud speakers and excellent battery life. Some users note slower charging and limitations during demanding gaming or multitasking.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it for a large 120Hz display, strong battery life and built-in 5G. It offers a balanced mix of entertainment, productivity and everyday performance at a mid-range price.
Top 3 features of best tablets
|Tablets
|Display
|RAM
|Storage
|Apple iPad 11
|11-inch Liquid Retina
|6GB
|256GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
|12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
|12GB
|256GB
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, up to 144Hz
|12GB
|256GB
|HP OmniPad 12
|12-inch 2K LCD, 90Hz
|8GB
|128GB
|Redmi Pad 2
|11-inch 2.5K IPS, 90Hz
|6GB
|128GB
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT, 90Hz
|6GB
|128GB
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|12.1-inch 2.8K LCD, 120Hz
|8GB
|256GB
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