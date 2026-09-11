Crude oil jump, Iran war, Houthi attacks: Why the stock market plunged before recovery today

The key stock market benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, crashed early on Friday amid a weak global trend, compounded by escalations between the US and Iran in West Asia. At one point, Sensex had lost 700 points, but it later recovered much of the losses. This came as US stocks fell overnight amid a rise in key inflation data, heightening market concerns. (PTI File)

While the Sensex closed 120.83 points down at 74,781.76, the Nifty 50 plunged about 79.70 points to close at 23,398. 10.

According to a report by Mint, investors lost about ₹6 lakh crore within the first five minutes of trade as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹478 lakh crore from nearly ₹484 lakh crore in the previous session.

This came as US stocks fell overnight amid a rise in key inflation data, heightening market concerns. Moreover, rising tensions between the US and Iran, as well as developments on the Houthi-Saudi front, also added to concerns on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent each, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.65 per cent.

Asian markets also suffered deep losses amid rising global bond yields, driven by heightened concerns over an inflation flare-up and monetary tightening.

Japan's Nikkei, Korea's Kospi, and Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted crashed up to 3 per cent.