Gurugram Chintels Paradiso residents to vacate unsafe flats for reconstruction

The Supreme Court has directed residents who have not yet vacated the unsafe structures at Gurugram Chintels Paradiso apartments, where a roof collapsed in February 2022, to leave before January 1, 2027, paving the way for their reconstruction. Around 90 residents had refused to vacate, stalling the redevelopment of the entire project of nine residential towers and 532 flats. In February 2022, a portion of the building in Tower D collapsed, killing two occupants. (HT PHOTO)

Towers D, E, F, G and H in Phase I have been demolished. Some flats remained occupied in towers A, B, C and J in Phase II. The eviction of residents from them was inevitable as a Central Building Research Institute audit found all structures of the housing project in Gurugram’s Sector 109 unfit for habitation.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed all occupants of flats in the towers declared unsafe to enter into agreements and hand over possession of their units on or before January 1, 2027, to enable the redevelopment process.

The September 3 order came after a settlement was reached and the residents accepted the terms. “No extension of time for vacating the flats will be entertained in future so that the redevelopment process begins as soon as possible.”

The court said that all disputes, grievances or claims related to the redevelopment framework shall be filed only before the Supreme Court. It added that no court or authority shall pass any coercive or restraining order affecting the implementation of the redevelopment.

The court appreciated the “unflinching support” of the state, including additional advocate general Alok Sangwan, who played a crucial role in bringing about the settlement between the flat buyers and Chintels India Private Limited (CIPL), the developer.

The court directed CIPL to pay fixed rent for alternate accommodation to eligible homeowners from January 31, 2027, until they get the redeveloped apartments.

CIPL and the redevelopment partner, Sobha Limited, said construction work will be completed within four years from the date the flats are vacated and subject to all approvals. It was agreed that a one-time relocation charge of ₹40,000 per homeowner will be paid for Towers A, B, C and J. CIPL was asked to make a one-time deposit of ₹5 crore in an escrow account to secure rental payments to homebuyers.

On February 10, 2022, a portion of the building in Tower D collapsed, killing two occupants, raising safety concerns. Residents approached the Supreme Court in an earlier proceeding, seeking a structural audit and rehabilitation as they had invested their entire life savings in this project.

Of the 532 flat owners, 196 opted for CIPL’s buy-back option to purchase the flats at ₹6,500 per square foot of the super area along with actual stamp duty, shifting charges and rent for alternate accommodation until the date of full and final payment.

Another 164 flat owners chose the redevelopment option. About 172 did not exercise any choice, and 90 among them refused to vacate the flats. The court left it open for any flat buyer to still exercise the buy-back choice

The homebuyers of Phase II towers have agreed in principle to contribute ₹1,000 per square foot, subject to Sobha undertaking the redevelopment. There shall be no additional or hidden financial burden on the existing homeowners, the court said.