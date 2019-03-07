Priyanka Chopra stuns in beach pic from Sky is Pink Andamans set, Farhan Akhtar has Dil Chahta Hai flashbacks

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink in the Andamans. “Sun, surf, sand, selfie,” wrote Farhan in his Instagram post, in which he tagged the film’s other actors, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, as well as director Shonali Bose.

Meanwhile Priyanka, sharing the same picture, wrote, “Our sky is pink.” Farhan also shared a short boomerang video on his Instagram stories, in which he can be seen recreating a famous shot from his debut feature film, Dil Chahta Hai, with Priyanka and Rohit.

The Sky is Pink has already been shot in London and Delhi. This is the film’s final shooting schedule, taking place months after the production went on hiatus to accommodate Priyanka’s wedding.

Since her lavish December nuptials, the actor has been on a whirlwind journey across the world, combining work with vacations. She most recently appeared opposite husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers in the former boy band’s reunion music video, titled Sucker.

She also did the publicity rounds for her latest Hollywood release, Isn’t It Romantic. The rom com, which was released on Netflix recently, features Rebel Wilson in the lead role, while the supporting cast is filled by Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.

Priyanka has also announced her next Hollywood film, a fact-based film on Maa Anand Sheela, the former aide of the spiritual leader Osho, who became a household name after being featured in Netflix’s Wild Wild Country.

Farhan most recently produced the hit film Gully Boy, directed by his sister Zoya and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. He also co-produced the Amazon Prime Video crime drama Mirzapur. Earlier this week, Farhan admitted to be dating singer Shibani Dandekar, and said that they are planning a wedding this year.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 09:27 IST