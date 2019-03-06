Farhan Akhtar confirms he’s dating Shibani Dandekar for a year, hints wedding may be on the cards

Actor Farhan Akhtar and TV personality Shibani Dandekar are currently among the most-fancied couples in Bollywood. Along with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, the audience engagement with these two remains high. Speculation suggests that a possible wedding may be on the cards too. Just the other day, both Shibani and Farhan shared a picture where they can be seen wearing rings on their fingers and holding hands and soon Twitter was congratulating them on their “engagement”.

Now Farhan has cleared the air on the said subject. Speaking to Bhumi Pednekar on the latest episode of TapeCast, he spoke about his relationship with Shibani.

On TapeCast, the participants switch on a tape recorder and pre-recorded voice asks them a question. In Farhan’s case, it was Shibani herself who asked him a direct question. She said: Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.”

Introducing Shibani, a smiling Farhan then said: “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” To which, Bhumi asked: “Are you though?” Farhan replied: “It maybe April or April be ‘May’ .”

Farhan confirmed that the two have been dating since one year.

Meanwhile, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos of each other on social media for a while now, leading to much speculation. Recently they were in Mexico for a holiday and had shared pictures from the beach, much to the delight of their many fans.

On the work front, Farhan remains busy with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, in which he co-stars with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

