‘Farhan Akhtar, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar engaged?’ ask fans as he shares a photo of rings. See it here

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s new photo, while innocent enough, has lead to speculation that the couple is finally engaged. The picture shows two hands with a ring each -- while there is nothing fancy about the rings, the entire picture has a romantic feel to it.

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “There’s something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little. ~ unknown”

Amid speculations that Farhan may be engaged, people began congratulating the couple. Check out some of the responses he got:

While the couple often displays love for each other on social media, neither Farhan nor Shibani have confirmed their relationship officially. “I feel a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post a picture, people can see clearly. I don’t think I need to write captions, pictures show everything clearly,” Shibani had earlier said when asked about her relationship with Farhan.

Farhan divorced his wife of 16 years and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. The two have two daughters - Shakya and Akira. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the couple announced the divorce in a joint statement.

