Kangana Ranaut rips into Bollywood for refusing to discuss politics, says ‘this is irresponsible’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated the success of her directorial debut Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi on Sunday with a party, spoke at length about Bollywood celebrities largely trying to avoid political issues. Calling such behaviour responsible, Kangana said it was the money from the people of this country that lets stars sit in Mercedes.

“Ham politics ke bare mei kyu bolein? Hamne kya kiya? Hamne kuch nahi kiya. Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody ki mere ghar mei toh bijli pani ata hai, mai kyun politics se? You know, so how, ye desh ne, ap desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that? (We cannot say that we work in films and will not talk about politics. You have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody that why should he discuss politics when he gets water and electricity at his home. This is your country, this is where you live and it is the money of our countrymen that enables you to sit in a Mercedes.),” she told media before the success party of the Rani Jhansi biopic.

She also said that she is not someone who will refuse to discuss politics just because she is in the business of cinema. “Ham toh filmo mei kam karne wale hain? Ham kaise politics ki bat karein? This is irresponsible.Kya mai waisi insan hu? Nahi. Isse mera career bhi chala jaye toh chala jaye. Mere ghar mei bijli pani ajaye toh iska matlab ye nahi ki mujhe kisi ki padi nahi hui. (It is irresponsible not to discuss politics just because we work in films. I am not such a person. Even if it ends my career, I will speak about issues).”

Addressing the media, she further said, “This has to change. How can you listen to ‘mujhe mere haal pe chor dijiye, mujhe to logo se bana k chalna hai’ It is according to the work done in five years that we decide whom to vote for.”

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement that she is looking forward to Kangana’s biopic, the Manikarnika star said, “Kareena is lovely and she is one of those graceful and dignified people I always admire. ‘Wife ho to aisi ho, maa ho to aisi ho. She is the epitome of the perfect woman. She often encourages me and sends me sweet messages.”

Kangana Ranaut with Ankita Lokhande at Manikarnika success party. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

After cancelling her success bash in solidarity with the Pulwama martyrs in February, Kangana finally celebrated the success of the film on Sunday. She was also celebrating the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Pakistan custody after his MiG-21 was shot down in an aerial combat. “The celebration was cancelled the last time because of the Pulwama attack. But this time around, it is a double celebration for us because our hero pilot Abhinandan is back. Manikarnika is Kangana’s directorial debut and reaching the Rs 100 crore mark is an achievement,” Kangana’s spokesperson had said.

Kangana attended the bash dressed in her film’s character and was seen in a white and red sari draped in Maharashtrian style. She was accompanied by sister Rangoli Chandel and Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande. Kangana entered the venue carrying her nephew Prithviraj in her lap.

