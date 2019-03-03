Shocking new Avengers: Endgame theory says it was the Avengers who caused the Decimation

As we near the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, fan theories are getting more ludicrous by the day. A new one shared on Reddit suggests that when half the universe’s population was turned to dirt in Avengers: Infinity War, it wasn’t caused by Thanos but by the Avengers themselves.

Shared by u/Knight3rrant, the theory says Thanos couldn’t even get around to killing anyone with his snap as half of the universe was already teleported to an alternative universe. To substantiate it, the theorist talks about the post credit scene at the end of Infinity War. In it, we see Maria Hill and Nick Fury driving in their car when they learn that Thanos’ fleet of spaceships has entered airspace over Wakanda. Within a few minutes of learning that, both Maria and Nick are seen disintegrating into ashes.

Surely, the battle in Wakanda was more than a few minutes long. The alien breach the wall, the rollers are unleashed, Thor enters the battlefield and Thanos plucks the Mind Stone out of Vision’s head. There is no way all that happened within the same time frame.

Therefore, could it be that the Avengers had planned for the worst already and had decided to send half the universe’s population (which they knew would be the one to bite the dust in case the decimation does happen) to another universe? Is that why Maria and Nick are disintegrated much before the rest of them? Because it is happening one by one?

However, another very simple explanation could be that Maria and Nick just received the communication very late. By the time they learned about the breach, it was already time to say goodbye. The Redditor is quite sure of it though...

“I am certain that we will find out two things about what we saw in Infinity War revealed in Endgame:

A) That the snap ‘fizzled’ (and mostly destroyed the Infinity Gauntlet in the process) because of what the Avengers will\did do in Endgame.

and

B) the ‘dusting’ was the visible effect of what the Avengers will\did do to move all of those people ‘out of our reality’ to protect them or accomplish some similar goal. Undoubtedly having something to do with the Quantum realm.”

Do you buy this theory? Could Marvel have bamboozled us all? We will find it all out when Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.

