Avengers: Endgame theory says Iron Man will sacrifice himself so Captain America could get the Soul Stone

A new Avengers: Endgame theory has been shared online and it’s one of the most heartbreaking we have read so far. The theory says that the one hero to sacrifice himself for the greater good would not be Captain America, as everyone had expected, but Iron Man.

Shared on Reddit by u/CaptainCayden2077, the theory got 637 upvotes and 130 comments in just one day. It details how Tony Stark will lie to the company of heroes and even the viewers all throught the movie, pretending that he will sacrifice Steve for the Soul Stone but in the end, win everyone’s heart, moments before breaking it.

The theory says that the heroes will somehow go back in time to before Thanos snapped his fingers in Infinity War and killed half the population of the universe. Having spent time with Nebula after the decimation in their space ship, Tony will learn how Thanos had to sacrifice Gamora to get the Soul Stone.

One by one, the heroes will gather all the stones and to get the Soul Stone, they will all travel to Vormir. Upon reaching the cliff, Tony will tell them that they need to make a huge sacrifice of someone that they love. Everyone will hate Tony for apparently suggesting that he will throw Steve down the cliff. As Steve prepares to kill himself, Tony will tell them it’s actually Steve who needs to push him off the cliff.

You see, while Tony definitely loves Pepper more than Steve, there is no one Steve loves more than Tony. What about Bucky? Well, the last time we checked he had been turned to ash. So the only person that Cap’n really, truly love is Tony. This ending will also draw a parallel between Tony and Thanos and will show him as more human than the ‘mad Titan’. “There’s quite a great parallel between Thanos and Tony: the two foresaw a great loss, they proposed an idea to counter the loss, they were deemed mad, “the mad Titan” and “mad scientists,” and what they foresaw came to pass,” the Redditor wrote in his theory.

However, people are still not a 100% sold on the theory. “Still feel if that scenario played out Cap will jump in-line above Tony - Cap acknowledges the sacrifice play Tony was willing to do in Avengers, admits he was wrong about him. Tony has Pepper and potential family left, Cap lost almost everything he had and could still be thinking Buck is gone at the time so I would think Cap wouldn’t let Tony do it and Cap shows he is willing to die to save everyone again - thus closing out Cap’s arc from first movie by meeting up with Red Skull again and also ending with the sacrifice play again. Good read. Just think Cap would never let Tony make that decision,” read a comment.

Other’s thought the theory did hold weight. “Again, Cap making the sacrifice play is too easy; it’s who he has been from day one. Steve sacrificing himself would not change his character at all. These characters need to grow, especially since they have their own trilogies. Thor has grown, Tony has grown, but Cap? No. Right now he’s still the same ol’ Cap and that has to change,” wrote another Marvel fan.

Could this be what the director duo of Anthony and Joe Russo intended? We will know when the film released on April 26.

