When Kartik Aaryan’s mother cried after she saw him kissing onscreen

Actor Kartik Aaryan just saw the release of his latest Bollywood film Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The film revolves around how their lives spiral out of control once they decide to have a live-in relationship. With live-in relationship as the subject of this film, the two actors were asked during the film’s promotions what they thought about such a relationship personally.

While both the actors were forthcoming, there was a time when Kartik made his mother cry after kissing onscreen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor had revealed in the 2013 Biscoot TV interview that his mother was upset over his onscreen behaviour and broke into tears. He had added that his maternal grandmother was also very upset with him. “One, I left my studies (for film industry) and second, I am doing such deeds on screen,” he had said .

The actor is very close to his mother Mala and occasionally shares pictures with her on his Instagram handle. The two had danced together during the success bash of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the video of which went viral on the web. The actor was recently joined in by his parents and his sister at the screening of Luka Chuppi.

Kartik Aaryan with his family at the screening of his film Luka Chuppi.

Kartik is on a high professionally as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety went on to become his biggest blockbuster and entered the Rs 100 crore club. The actor now has two more films in his kitty.

Other than the just released Luka Chuppi, he has already begun shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The actor had released his first look from the film while sporting a hairline moustache and posing in plain formals. He had captioned the picture on his Instagram handle, “Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit#AashiqMizaaj #Pati.”

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor has also confirmed that he will be starring in Imtiaz Ali’s next film. The film will reportedly be based in Punjab and Delhi. Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan is said to be in talks to play the female lead opposite him.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 08:30 IST