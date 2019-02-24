Kartik Aaryan ruled the dance floor with his mummy on the song Dil Chori from his hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Watch their video

Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the popularity meter, thanks to his heartthrob image and his huge fan following that also includes Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan and Student of the Year 2 Ananya Pandey. While the actor’s immense popularity among the female audience continues to rise, a video of him dancing with his mother proves that he is a mamma’s boy when not in front of the camera.

Celebrating one year of his first 100-crore blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik shared a throwback video on his Instagram account of his dance off with his mother at the success party of the film. The video shows the mother-son duo matching dance steps to perfection on the song Dil Chori from the film.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film revolved around Sonu’s (Kartik) possessiveness for his friend Titu (Sunny Singh) as the latter decides to tie the knot with Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha). The film was a hit among the audience and went on to collect Rs 108 crore at the domestic box office.

Kartik is currently busy with the promotions of his next film Luka Chuppi. The film is a romantic comedy starring Kriti Sanon as the female lead and is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

The actor is also shooting for a love triangle titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen romancing Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. The first look of his character named Chintu Tyagi with a hairline moustache is already out and has raised the curiosity of his fans.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 10:48 IST