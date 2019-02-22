Have you seen these latest pictures of Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan and other Bollywood stars?
Stars like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan spent a really busy Friday. See their pics.bollywood Updated: Feb 22, 2019 20:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The weekend is here but Bollywood is still in the work mode. From the biggest movie stars to popular television actors, everyone was busy promoting their work or attending important events around the city.
Deepika Padukone attended the IAA World Congress 2019 in Kochi on Friday. She was dressed in olive green plaid suit as she attended the session. There, she talked about her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. “The beauty of our relationship is that we’re so different from each other but we’re very similar in our family values,” she said.
Also read: Total Dhamaal movie review: Yet another Ajay Devgn atrocity. 1 star
Actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon were spotted in Mumbai as they promoted their film Luka Chuppi. Kartik was even spotted peeping inside a cop’s phone.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Amrita Arora were seen outside their gym. Kareena sported some large sunglasses and a white hoodie. Actors Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora were seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday as well. Anushka looked fresh as a daisy in her blue, striped co-ords while Kriti opted for a more casual look with a sweatshirt and denims.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Amitabh Bachchan as they promoted latter’s upcoming film, Badla. The film is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. They were joined by the film’s other lead, Taapsee Pannu and director Sujoy Ghosh.
Television star Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted distributing sweets to cameramen and showing off his new bike. His wife Debina Bonnerjee also posed with their brand new bike.
Check out more celeb pics:
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Feb 22, 2019 20:07 IST