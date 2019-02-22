Have you seen these latest pictures of Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan and other Bollywood stars?

The weekend is here but Bollywood is still in the work mode. From the biggest movie stars to popular television actors, everyone was busy promoting their work or attending important events around the city.

Deepika Padukone attended the IAA World Congress 2019 in Kochi on Friday. She was dressed in olive green plaid suit as she attended the session. There, she talked about her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. “The beauty of our relationship is that we’re so different from each other but we’re very similar in our family values,” she said.

Actors Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon were spotted in Mumbai as they promoted their film Luka Chuppi. Kartik was even spotted peeping inside a cop’s phone.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Amrita Arora were seen outside their gym. Kareena sported some large sunglasses and a white hoodie. Actors Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora were seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday as well. Anushka looked fresh as a daisy in her blue, striped co-ords while Kriti opted for a more casual look with a sweatshirt and denims.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen with Amitabh Bachchan as they promoted latter’s upcoming film, Badla. The film is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. They were joined by the film’s other lead, Taapsee Pannu and director Sujoy Ghosh.

Television star Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted distributing sweets to cameramen and showing off his new bike. His wife Debina Bonnerjee also posed with their brand new bike.

Check out more celeb pics:

Deepika Padukone is all decked up for IAA World Congress 2019.

Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting his film The Photograph. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol at the screening of Total Dhamaal. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh promoting Badla. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan with Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal and their parents at the trailer launch of Notebook. ( Varinder Chawla )

Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon promoting Luke Chuppi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with their new bike. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra at Soho House and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput spotted outside a movie theatre. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 20:07 IST