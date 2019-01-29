Watch Rekha’s hilarious reaction on realising she is posing next to Amitabh Bachchan’s photo

Actor Rekha cracked everyone up with a hilarious moment at the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar on Monday. She was caught on camera, striking poses for the paparazzi when she realised she was standing in front of actor Amitabh Bachchan’s framed picture. Upon the realisation, she swiftly runs away from it, leaving the photographers in splits.

The video is going viral on the social media with many reacting to it with laughter emojis. “This is the best thing on Internet I’ve seen today,” wrote an Instagram user. Others shared memes of babies and pandas running away from awkward situations.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli set travel goals with new pic of private plane

Rekha was seen in an all-black outfit at the event where she bonded with Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff and others. She was seen laughing and hugging everyone and appeared to be in a great mood.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the actors to shoot for the calendar. Others include his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya, Tiger, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 15:24 IST