Sridevi’s death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor on how they coped with tragic loss as a family

It has been a year since veteran actor Sridevi died from accidental drowning in Dubai. The loss came as a huge shock to her family and millions of fans who still grieve over her untimely demise. While her absence continues to be felt even today, her family, including her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and her step children Arjun and Anshula, made an effort to come together in the time of need. Two and a half months after Sridevi’s death, Boney Kapoor put up a united front at his niece Sonam Kapoor’s wedding with all his four kids on his side.

On the eve of the late actor’s death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of two pairs of hands, probably of her sitting in Sridevi’s lap, on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it.” Soon after, her eldest cousin Sonam dropped a comment, “Love you sweety” with a heart emoji, again emphasising how the Kapoor family came together after the veteran actor’s death.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, being the eldest of them all, emerged as the caring brother to both Janhvi and Khushi in the time of need. Not only did he support his father but also stood up for his siblings.

Speaking to HT in October last year, Arjun had said, “It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

Just like Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak last year, Arjun, too, lost his mother before his debut film Ishaqzaade could hit the theatres. Talking about bonding with his step sisters post Sridevi’s death, Arjun had said, “It’s unfortunate that we’ve met in such circumstances. I wish they didn’t have to go through what they’re going through. I don’t wish that for anybody because I’ve seen it and lived it. It’s just gut-wrenching. It breaks your back. Imagine having your back stabbed and then being told to walk; it’s not possible. So, they are going to take their time. And yeah, it’s a very unique place to be in for me. It has given me a different perspective of life where I have realised there’s more to life than a Friday.”

Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak released in July last year and went on to enter the Rs 100 crore club. In an interview to Filmfare, Janhvi had revealed, “You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don’t remember anything of those four months (between Sridevi’s death and Dhadak’s release) but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Anil Kapoor’s son) Bhaiya’s room and Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula (Arjun Kapoor’s sister) Didi came in -- I think that was the one day when I felt like, ‘Ok maybe we might be okay’.” She had added, “Whom could we rely on? So, Khushi and I found ourselves leaning on them. A strong trust was forged between us. They’re so chilled out, such gracious and strong people, who encourage you and are real with you. We’re blessed.”

In a first, Arjun and Janhvi were also seen sharing the couch on chat show Koffee With Karan. Arjun had shared a few pictures from the show on his Instagram handle and had captioned it with a mix of emotion and his usual candidness, “Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee Champ agreed to share the Kouch with her.”

Both Arjun and Janhvi are part of the same profession and being an elder brother, the former surely has advice for his little sister. Janhvi had once told a section of media, “The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi [half-siblings] have been giving us [she and her younger sister, Khushi]. It’s a family dynamic that I relish.. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, ‘just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.’ Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth.”

