Rajkumar Barjatya prayer meet: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao pay their last respects to veteran filmmaker. See pics

Veteran Bollywood producer and father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya died in Mumbai on Thursday. A prayer meet was held in the city on Saturday. A host of Bollywood celebrities attended the function. Salman Khan, who had worked in his production Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, came to pay his last respects. His co-stars in the film Neil Nitin Mukesh and Swara Bhaskar were also present.

However, Sonam Kapoor was not spotted at the venue. She had earlier shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film with a heartfelt note, “Rest in peace sir.. thank you for being so kind and encouraging.. all my love and prayers always. I’ve been so lucky to be a part of the Rajshri family. @rajshrifilms.”

Madhuri Dixit, who had starred opposite Salman in his 1994 production venture Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, was also present at the prayer meet. Tabu, who had worked in his 1999 film Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Amrita Rao, the female lead of his 2006 film Vivah, also came to pay their respects to the late filmmaker.

Among others who gathered to pay their last respects to the late producer were Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Akshay Oberoi, Prem Chopra, Randhir Kapoor, Raza Murad, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and singer Himesh Reshammiya, who came with wife Sonia.

Rajkumar Barjatya’s last production Hum Chaar released two weeks before on Valentine’s Day. It went with the tagline ‘Friends Bhi Family Hain’ and starred Tushar Pandey, Prit Haren Kamani, Simran Sharma and Anshuman Malhotra.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 19:33 IST