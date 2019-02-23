Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a love story. Is the film titled Inshallah?

Actor Salman Khan is set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a romantic film. The actor had last worked in his film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam alongside Aishwarya Rai, 19 years ago. Bhansali is expected to make the official announcement on the occasion of his birthday on February 24.

A source had earlier told HT in a June 2018 report, “Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat.”

Salman, had however, played a guest role in his 2007 film Saawariya. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor but failed to perform at the box office.

Bhansali’s last film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was a blockbuster too and collected around Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. The noted filmmaker has already delivered three back-to-back blockbusters starring the superhit pairing of Deepika and Ranveer. The couple, who tied the knot in November last year, is said to have fallen in love during the shooting of their first film together Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. This was followed by Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018.

According to a report on BollywoodHungama.com, Bhansali has three promising scripts, one of which needs to be finalised for the film. The female lead opposite Salman is yet to be confirmed. The actor is expected to begin work on the film after wrapping up the shoot of Dabangg 3 by the end of this year. He is currently shooting for his next film Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is the big Eid release of this year and is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5.

