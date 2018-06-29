Salman Khan’s next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali may be titled Inshallah

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is riding high on the success of his latest flick -Race 3, is now set to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next. Sources have now revealed that the film may be titled Inshallah.

As per sources, Sanjay’s production house has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). So could it be that it is the title of the next Salman-Sanjay collaboration? “Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat,” says a trade source, adding that if things go as planned, then they might be looking at releasing the film during Eid 2020.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in a still from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Salman had worked with Sanjay in Saawariya (2007), and with this new film they are back together after 11 years. They had earlier made hit films such as Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

Salman will also begin work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover.

