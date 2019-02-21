Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Bhagyashree attend the funeral of Sooraj Barjatya’s father, Raj Kumar Barjatya. See pics

Veteran Bollywood producer and father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, Raj Kumar Barjatya died in Mumbai on Thursday. Barjatya’s cremation was held in Mumbai and was attended by a few big names in Bollywood. These included husband and wife duo, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Swara Bhasker, Mohnish Bahl, actor-director Satish Kaushik, veteran actor Paintal and producer Jayantilal Gada.

Earlier in the day, actor Bhagyashri who starred in Rajshri’s superhit film, Maine Pyar Kiya, visited the filmmaker’s home to pay her condolences. Also spotted at the late filmmaker’s residence was actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt at the funeral.

The news of his demise was shared by his production house Rajshri Films’ on their Instagram account. The production house posted a picture of the late producer along with a caption that read, “It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace.” According to various reports, he breathed his last at Mumbai’s Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday morning.

Swara Bhasker at the funeral.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker expressed their grief on Twitter.

Anupam Kher, who owes his big Bollywood break Saaransh to Rajshri productions, tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji. Had known him since my 1st film #Saaransh. Most humble & amazingly knowledgable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti.”

Madhuri Dixit, who worked in the banner’s magnum opus Hum Aapke Hain Koun, expressed grief and tweeted, “A warm soul and a person I’d always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to @SoorajBarjatya and family. Hope you’ll find the strength to grieve this loss.”

Satish Kaushik at the funeral.

Sonam, who worked with him on the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, too posted a heartfelt note on her Twitter handle, writing, “I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya’s passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones. @rajshri #SoorajBarjatya.”

Shabana also extended condolences and said, “This is so tragic .. One of the kindest gentlest people in our film industry condolences to the family . RIP.”

“RIP #RajkumarBarjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls & most wonderful people I’ve ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with u & ur enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences 2 @rajshri family A loss 4 us all,” wrote Swara Bhasker.

Veteran actor Paintal at the funeral.

Raj Kumar Barjatiya took over the family-run Rajshri production house from his father Tarachand Barjatya and passed it on to his son Sooraj. The banner was famous for making family-oriented films.

He was popularly and affectionately known as Raj Babu and helmed several Bollywood hit films including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon among others. All these films were directed by Sooraj.

Raj Kumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj. His last production venture titled Hum Chaar released last week.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 18:12 IST