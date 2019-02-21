Film producer Rajkumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya, dies in Mumbai

Veteran film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri Films has died in Mumbai, ANI reported on Thursday morning. Father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and son of founder Rajshri Pictures’ Tarachand Barjatya, Rajkumar worked primarily as a producer and had credits on films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DjVejWTDMX — Rajshri (@rajshri) February 21, 2019

“Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can’t believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he’s gone!” trade analyst Komal Nahata tweeted.

He is survived by wife Sudha and son Sooraj. His last production venture, Hum Chaar, was recently released. He has produced films such as Salman Khan-starrers Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 10:51 IST