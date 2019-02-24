Sridevi death anniversary: Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan remember the late actor with rare pictures, heartfelt messages

Veteran actor Sridevi died in a year ago but her family, friends and fans are yet to get over the loss. On her death anniversary, several Bollywood celebrities paid tribute with emotional messages and rare pictures on social media.

Farah Khan shared a heartfelt note along with a throwback picture of the actor from their world tour in 1994. She wrote along with the picture, “When i was just starting out in my career She was so supportive, so encouraging.. getting to Choreograph a Sridevi show or a song for her was like a dream.. no wonder I never got awed or starstruck with any other star in my entire career because I started from the TOP! There never was n never will be anyone like SRIDEVI.. love her always ( this photo is from 1994- world tour).”

Choreographer and reality show judge Geeta Kapur also agreed with Farah with a “Ditto” in the comments section.

Sridevi’s sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor, (Boney Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor’s wife) shared a few lovely pictures. The two can be seen dancing in one of the pictures and are wearing in traditional ensembles in another. She captioned them, “Will always remember the good times.”

Earlier, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor had shared a picture of a pair of hands, probably of her and her mother and had captioned it, “My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it.”

Boney Kapoor’s niece Sonam Kapoor simply shared two pictures of the actor on her Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor shared two pictures of Sridevi on her Instagram.

Shabana Azmi wrote, “A year already .. #Sridevi . You will live on through your work ..”

A year already .. #Sridevi . You will live on through your work .. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 24, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her feelings on the untimely demise of the actor. She tweeted, “Fondly remembering Sridevi, legendary actress, on her death anniversary. She is gone too soon.”

Fondly remembering Sridevi, legendary actress, on her death anniversary. She is gone too soon — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 24, 2019

Also read: Sridevi’s death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor on how they coped with tragic loss as a family

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter handle to express grief over her death. “Still can’t get over that this bundle of life, of energy, of love, left us when she has so much much more to give,” he tweeted.

Still can’t get over that this bundle of life, of energy, of love, left us when she has so much much more to give @SrideviBKapoor @SrideviKapoor https://t.co/KWiC5xTdKy — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 23, 2019

Anupam Kher simply wrote, “I miss #Sridevi. She was one of the finest actresses i worked with anywhere in the world.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 15:59 IST