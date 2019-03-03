Sushant Singh Rajput asks fans to report theatres playing dubbed versions of Sonchiriya

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shared a note on Twitter, warning his fans against theatres playing dubbed versions of his latest film, Sonchiriya. He asked his fans to report the offending theatres to him.

Sushant began his note by thanking his fans for the love they have shown to his film. “My dear audience, Firstly, a big thank you to all of you and the reviewers who are showering so much praise and appreciation on Sonchiriya! Despite a ridiculously low number of screens the film’s been released on, we’re getting rave reviews and also trends of growth.”

He then talked about a dubbed version of the film being shown in some theatres. “However, a lot of you are writing in to me with heartbreaking reports that the film is released in some ‘dubbed’ version which is not the same as the original version we have created. Please note that I have not dubbed for any version other than the original dialect. And neither have any of my senior actor colleagues who are part of the film and who I’ve spoken with! Please send me names of theatres that you find are playing this ‘dubbed’ version and I will escalate to those concerned. I don’t want our labour of love to be corrupted in any manner. Keep the faith on Sonchirya and keep spreading the good word... Thank you so much! Jai shiv Shambho,” he wrote.

Sonchiriya is a dacoit drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and several other actors.

Sonchiriya opened to positive reviews but abysmal opening collections. On it’s first day of release, Sonchiriya made just Rs 1.2 crore at the box office and on Saturday, it made Rs 1.5 crore. The film was released with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi which has made Rs 18 core in two days.

