Sonchiriya box office day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput’s film registers a bad beginning, collects Rs 1.2 cr

Sonchiriya, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first movie of 2019, has not opened well at the box office. It collected merely Rs 1.2 crore on it’s opening day, Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter on Saturday. “#SonChiriya opens to low numbers, since the screen count [720 screens]/shows are limited and also because it caters to a niche audience... Biz on Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri Rs 1.20 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey. It chronicles the story of dacoits during the Emergency.

Sonchiriya received lukewarm reviews from critics. HT’s Raja Sen wrote, “Shot breathtakingly by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan, this may be Chaubey’s best crafted film, but feels superficial, and is needlessly heavy-handed by way of metaphor.”

The film was released with Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi, which did much better business. It made Rs 8 crore on opening day. Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, “#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [Rs 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [Rs 7.29 cr]... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 8.01 cr. India biz.”

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 17:58 IST