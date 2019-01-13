Farhan Akhtar shares pool pic with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, says ‘shine on beautiful star’

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared a photo with girlfriend, television host and singer Shibani Dandekar, on Sunday. The two are seen enjoying a relaxed day in the pool as Farhan wrote with the photo, “As long as I have you, As long as you are, I’ll never be lost, Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads.”

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost a year now. On Farhan’s 45th birthday earlier this month, Shibani has posted a picture with him. “Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps love you loads @faroutakhtar,” she captioned the photo.

Shibani is also said to have gifted Farhan with tickets for a trip to Europe. “They are planning to go somewhere magical in Europe and spend quality time,” Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years and they have two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. They divorced in 2016 and issued a joint statement at the time of their separation. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

On the work front, Farhan will soon be seen with Annu Kapoor in The Fakir of Venice and with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink. She is also a co-producer of Gully Boy that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and has been directed by Zoya Akhtar.

