Zoya Akhtar throws birthday bash for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar joins him at the party. See pics

Actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, the day chosen by his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar to launch the trailer of her film Gully Boy. The birthday boy attended the launch event and cheered the entire Gully Boy team including the lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While their candid pictures prove, they had a blast at the event, he later headed for a small birthday bash hosted by Zoya at her residence. His girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also accompanied him to the party. Both were spotted in casuals as they joined his family for the celebration.

Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar at the trailer launch of Gully Boy. (Viral Bhayani)

Zoya had also wished Farhan with an unseen childhood picture and a funny birthday wish that read, “Happy Birthday Farhan May you always look this cute in passport pictures and may you never post mine as revenge. I J’adore You. #farhanakhtar#birthdayboy #babybro #favboy@faroutakhtar.”

Shibani had also shared a picture to wish him on his birthday. She wrote along with the picture, “Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps love you loads @faroutakhtar.”

Farhan has been going strong on the personal front with Shibani. The two were rumoured to be dating since long and confessed their love for each other on the social media around a month ago. Both Farhan and Shibani are now regularly spotted together at parties and dates and continue to share each other’s pictures on Instagram. On the work front, Farhan is now gearing up to release his film The Fakir of Venice.

Talking about Zoya, her upcoming film Gully Boy is set to hit the theatres on February 14. The film is inspired from the life of rapper Divine and delves deep into the hip hop scene in India.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 09:12 IST