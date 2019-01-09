Shibani Dandekar shares a sun-soaked selfie with birthday boy Farhan Akhtar

Television host and singer Shibani Dandekar has shared a sun-kissed selfie with her actor-boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, who celebrates his 45th birthday on Wednesday. The two are seen soaking up the sun as Farhan shows off his dolphin tattoo.

“Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps love you loads @faroutakhtar,” she captioned the photo. The two regularly post loved-up pictures of each other from vacations and dates.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for almost a year now. On Sunday, Farhan took to his Instagram page to share a sun kissed picture of Dandekar. In the stunning snap, the model can be seen on a balcony with a pet dog beside her. “Looking out for each other” the actor wrote in the caption.

Farhan was previously married to hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years and they have two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. They divorced in 2016 and issued a joint statement at the time of their separation. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

On his birthday, Farhan shared the trailer of Gully Boy, a film directed by his sister Zoya and produced by him. The film stars Ranveer Singh as the lead. Farhan will soon be seen with Annu Kapoor in The Fakir of Venice and with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:15 IST