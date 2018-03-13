The Zoya Factor first poster: Sonam Kapoor teams up with Dulquer Salmaan

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will be paired up with Dulquer Salmaan in her upcoming project, based on Anuja Chauhan’s book, The Zoya Factor. The first poster and release date of the film were shared online Tuesday morning. The film has been scheduled to release on April 5, 2019.

Sonam tweeted the poster and wrote, “Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms.”

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms pic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018

Sharing his excitement over bagging his second Bollywood project, Dulquer tweeted along with the poster, “Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms @foxstarhindi.” Karwan, featuring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar, marks his Bollywood debut and is likely to release later this year.

Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018

Anuja Chauhan’s The Zoya Factor traces the story of a PR executive, Zoya Solanki, who was born at the moment when India lifted the 1983 World Cup. Working on a story, she comes across a low-on-spirits Indian cricket team. They invite her to have breakfast with them. When they win the match that day, the team, as well as the media, believe that Zoya is a lucky charm. However, this development leads to a head-on collision with a handsome captain, who believes luck has no place on the cricket field.

Before The Zoya Factor, Sonam will be seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Dulquer, on the other hand, will be seen in Savitri biopic, Mahanati,

