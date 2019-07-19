Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are chilling in this throwback pic from Tamasha. But where is Deepika Padukone?

In a throwback picture from the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are seen chilling together even as we miss the film’s lead Deepika Padukone. Incidentally, Deepika is Ranbir former girlfriend and Ranveer’s wife. Choreographer Bosco Martis shared the picture on Instagram late Thursday.

Sharing the picture, Bosco wrote, “this ones for real #throwback #corsica #tamasha #matarghasti @ranveersingh @ranbirkapoor @auggypereira #boscolesliemartis #boscocaesar #lifeatbcdc #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #tbt.” While Ranbir has a beard in the picture, both the stars are seen in ganjis - while Ranveer’s is yellow, Ranbir wears a green one. The picture is from the Corsica shooting schedule.

Ranbir and Deepika’s film was their first collaboration in years; they first came together in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika married Ranveer last November in a grand ceremony in Italy.

Ranveer and Ranbir have been on good terms with each other. Speaking about it, Ranveer said earlier this year, “Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it’s cool,” he said, adding, “Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement (I made Deepika Padukone my wife, that’s an achievement)! Tere bhai jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai (No one is tough like your brother, a dialogue from Gully Boy).”

On the work front, while Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for Kabir Khan’s 83 - their first film together after their wedding, Ranbir is working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he stars with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

