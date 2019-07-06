Is that Ranbir Kapoor’s foot photobombing Alia Bhatt’s new pic? Fans think so

Actor Alia Bhatt’s new Instagram picture is attracting a whole lot of attention, but not for reasons you’d expect. A stray foot in the bottom right-hand corner of the frame has got internet sleuths wondering who it belongs to. The consensus: boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia took to Instagram on Saturday to share the picture, in which she can be seen sitting in a bathrobe, wiping her nose, with her hair tied up. But in the corner, there is a foot - presumably of the photographer. “Mood,” the actor captioned the post, in Hindi. The post has been ‘liked’ over 1.2 million times, in a matter of hours.

“That Ranbir’s leg?” one person asked in the comments. “Someone cool is in ‘toe’ of you,” wrote another fan. “Are kapoor sahab chodd diye kya?” asked a fan. “Ranbir Kapoor’s foot (on the right) isn’t as attractive it seems,” speculated another.

Alia and Ranbir were recently in New York City, where they were visiting Ranbir’s father, actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been stationed there while he receives treatment for cancer. During their time in NYC, Alia and Ranbir met up with his sister, Riddhima, and also actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Alia in a recent interview to the Times of India spoke about her relationship with Ranbir, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage.”

Alia added that contrary to popular opinion, Ranbir is not a difficult person. “He’s not difficult. He’s a gem. But he’s had a troubled past… How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life. Aur main thodi na kam hoon,” she said.

Alia and Ranbir will appear onscreen for the first time together in director Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy adventure, Brahmastra. The film will hit the screens in 2020.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 19:08 IST