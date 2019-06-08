Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, pose for photos together

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamastra, visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi recently. Pictures from their visit are online.

Ranbir and Alia are currently in Varanasi to shoot for Brahmastra — the first film in Ayan’s fantasy trilogy. In one of the pics doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir’s forehead is smeared with the chandan tika (a mark of sandalwood paste typical of Shiva worshippers). Alia stands beside him as the couple poses with a group of fans.

While Alia is wearing a yellow salwar-suit in the pictures, Ranbir is seen in a white shirt with a ‘rudrakash mala’ round his neck.

A few weeks ago, Ranbir and Alia were seen on sets of Brahmastra at Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi. In one of the pictures, Alia wore a white kurta with a red scarf wrapped around her wrist while Ranbir was in all-black combination. They stood inside what looked like a temple as a deity’s idol could be seen in the background.

Also read: After Priyanka’s saree look draws flak online, designer defends her

The makers of Brahmastra had a grand event at the Kumbh Mela earlier this year where the film’s logo was unveiled using 150 drones that created the logo in the sky over the river Ganga.

Brahmastra has been shot in Bulgaria, New York and Mumbai, among other places. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It was earlier slated to hit theatres around Christmas this year but Ayan announced that the film has been postponed to next year as post-production work is yet to be completed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 15:57 IST