Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with a fan in New York. See pic here

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who had been stationed in Varanasi for the past couple of days for Brahmastra’s shoot, flew off to New York recently. Now a picture of the two has emerged online where they are posing with a fan.

The picture, reportedly clicked at the airport, shows the fan taking a selfie as Ranbir and Alia pose with him. Both Ranbir and Alia look fresh in the picture.

Also read: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, her response wins over internet. Watch video

Reports suggest Ranbir and Alia will spend time with former’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Rishi, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer since September last year, is likely to return to India by August-end in time for his birthday in September. Rishi has told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.”

In early June, Ranbir got trolled after a viral video, reportedly from Varanasi, emerged where a die-hard fan of Ranbir touched his feet. Netizens were angry as the video also showed Ranbir sitting on a sofa while the fan chose to sit on the floor, next to him.

In the video, a man described himself as a “die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything” on Instagram, is seen touching Ranbir’s feet. This led many netizens troll the actor for not stopping the fan from doing so.

Earlier in the month, Ranbir and Alia had been spotted going to Kashi Viswanath temple in Varanasi. A few weeks before that, pictures of the duo posing at the city’s famous Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort had also gone viral.

(With IANS input)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 15:08 IST