Rishi Kapoor confirms he is returning to India in August, says ‘I have recovered well and feeling fine’

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in the US undergoing treatment for cancer, is likely to return to India by August end.

He told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.”

It also quoted a source as saying, “He is 100% cancer-free, and under the doctors’ observation for the time being. He is staying at a private apartment and enjoying life in the Big Apple. Being a cricket buff, he is also following the on-going cricket World Cup in England and keeps discussing the results of the matches with his friends in India.”

Rishi was declared cancer free in May after eight months of treatment in New York City. He took to Twitter to share an emotional note. “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?” he wrote.

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

His wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been stationed in NYC all along. His son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt have made frequent visits to New York. Bollywood celebs including Ranbir’s former girlfriend Deepika Padukone, actors Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and many others also paid visits to the veteran actor whenever they visited the US in recent past.

In April this year, Ranbir had said at an award function, “Whenever I speak to him (Rishi), he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 09:18 IST